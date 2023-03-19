I washed the car.
Well, the car wash did. I just stood to one side and read a few pages of my
Agatha Christie while the machine got it done. Incidentally, the car wash
machine has a memorable name. It’s either Jesus or Christ. I just can’t
remember which.
I don’t like all this
car test palaver. They make you wait in a little room with other people who
all seem overwhelmed by a need to be over-chatty, as if that will somehow help
their jalopy fare better out in the workshop. I generally go and stand outside
and read a few more pages of my Agatha Christie and freeze my cojones off while
the test progresses inside.
Here's the
thing. This week’s thing.
When you first
go into the test place, you are greeted with a hatch in a wall with a sliding
glass screen. It is here that the car testing person will take your details and
your car keys and your fee and bid you to wait. But there’s some other bidding
to be done before you can get to that stage. The hatch is unattended because
all the personnel are out in the workshop, testing cars. They’ll only come back in
when they have a result for someone and when they need to get the next car to
test. So there’s a note taped to the glass screen on the hatch. I can’t remember
precisely what it says – hell, I can’t ever remember if it’s Jesus or Christ on
the car wash – but here’s the general gist of it.
“Please take a
seat and you will be called when we are ready for you.”
That kind of
thing. It’s pretty unambiguous. I read it and I take my seat and my mind recalls
another reason why I don’t like this process very much. It’s that sign. Well, no, tell a lie. It’s not the sign itself, it’s how everyone in the world seems to
deal with it. Everyone, that is, except me.
I take my seat
and wait to be called. Poirot’s case can no longer distract me. I know, all too
well, what happens next.
A woman comes
in. Don’t get me wrong, it could have been a man. It just happened to be a woman.
I’m not even making that up for the benefit of the story, as I am sometimes
wont to do.
This woman steps
up to the hatch and near-sightedly reads the notice. Then she stands and waits
at the glass. She peers inside. She checks the time on her phone. She shifts
her weight from foot to foot.
The car test guy
appears at the window.
“Yes?”
“I’m here for my
car test,” the woman proclaims, as if this was to be some kind of a surprise to
anybody in the room.
What does the
car guy do? Does he direct her to the sign (“Read the sign, lady.”) and exhort
her to take a pew. Does he perhaps even gently reprimand her for not just
taking the seat in the first place?
Does he?
To quote the
late John Wayne: The hell he does.
He processes
her.
While he’s doing
that, a young guy arrives. He sees there’s a very short queue of one at the hatch
and he gets in line. Guess what? He’s here for the car test. He gets processed.
Another person comes
in… and another… and another.
During this gala
of processing an elderly guy comes in, reads the sign, and sits down quietly
beside me. He has a gentle air of compliance and despair about him. We sit and
watch the busier, more important people parade past us.
“I am this guy
beside me,” I think to myself, “I carry the subtle fragrance of other people’s boots on my back.”
Eventually,
exactly at my appointed time. A car guy appears and rather annoyedly calls my
name. I go to the hatch, bypassing a girl who is evidently in a dreadful hurry.
I am processed
with kindness and good attention and I am processed at exactly my allotted
time. I had, in fairness, arrived a little early, having set off early out of fear
of possible traffic.
My car fails but
that’s beside the point. It always does. I have a few small things to get attended
to and then I’ll go back for a retest and that will be fine.
But the scene
that played out bruises me a little. There is no reason that it should. I played
my part in the smooth running of the test centre and I got looked after at the
correct time and I got looked after well.
It’s just all
those people who step in front of me, who ignore the signs. Well, they make me
feel like a lesser person than I should be. I should be up there, getting all thick
and confrontational with them. Possibly assuming a poor shadow of a New York
accent.
“Hey, buddy, what’s
the matter? Don’t you read so good? See the sign? You take a seat and they call
you when they’re good-and-ready. Savvy?”
It’s not just
that I would probably get hand-bagged and verbally assailed if I stuck my head
up over the parapet like that. It’s more than that. It’s just not in my nature.
I am compliant. I generally continue to feel that being compliant is a pretty good thing.
But, as I get older, I get to feel like maybe, just once in a while, it's not.
