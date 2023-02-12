One More Time, with Feeling

Welcome to my Sunday.
This week’s blog post was to
be a sort of a ‘Day in the Life’ for myself. A loose description of how my
working day tends to play out, from when I get up to when I go back to bed. I
did it… and I looked at it… and no, just no. It was a losing combination of having too
much information and also having no useful point whatsoever.
So here I am. 10.12am on
Sunday, with one arm as long as the other. What on Earth shall I write now?
This week, I was thinking
about Mum, partly because it was the anniversary of her death and partly
because it was so many years ago and yet feels quite recent and immediate. I was
thinking how, for such a wonderful person and such a great personality, there
should be reams of blog posts here about her. Reams. And yet there really aren't.
There are a few, and some of them are some of my favourites. So, with the ’day
in a life’ post safely in the bin, I sit here and comb my mind for some cool memory of Mum
that I can set down here.
It's funny how memories won’t
come on demand. They have to waylay you on a long drive or while you’re crossing
the street to go to the shop. You can’t just summon them up. Well, I can’t. Not
much anyway.
Two things were dragged up
onto the shore for the brief dredging.
The first is only a guess
and it’s easy to see how this presented itself because it’s nearly Valentine’s
Day.
I got a Valentine's Day card in the post when I was about fourteen. It showed a cartoon rabbit, not unlike that Cadbury Caramel one that Miriam Margolyes used to voice. On the inside, was written ‘You’re my Hunny Bunny’. It’s not enough to say I’d never had a Valentine card before, I’d never had a single expectation or possibility of a Valentine card. This one boosted me up and made me feel like a player, a lad, a member of the human race. I spent far too much time dreaming about who it was out there who viewed me as a ‘Hunny Bunny.’ It did me a power of good.
It’s funny how time makes us view things differently. In the year I got the Valentine, I walked tall. Somebody thought something of me. In subsequent years, I became convinced that it was actually Mum who sent it to me, though nobody ever said anything. The writing was just too sophisticated for someone who might fancy me at fourteen. The card became a thing of embarrassment, never to be thought about or dreamed about again. But, as I said a few sentences ago, it’s funny how time makes us view things differently. Now, as my dredger hauls this snippet up gasping on the sand, I am quite delighted at the thought that Mum might have gone to this trouble for me. To write me a Valentine, for God's sake. Wasn't it nice?
Time is funny.
The second memory that came
up, riding on the back of the Valentine one, was about a little falling-out we had
and what it might have meant.
When ‘Jaws’ came to Sligo, I
went to see it with great excitement and it became a defining moment in my cinema-going
life. This is already well-documented in these pages. What is not so extensively written
down is how, in week two of its showing, I went for a second time. It
was unusual for any film to last longer than a week in The Gaiety in Sligo. I
remember ‘Where Eagles Dare’ did it, and they also started it late because there
was a Jesuit Mission on in the Cathedral in the same fortnight. Kramer V Kramer
did it too, but that was up in the Savoy.
But I digress.
When I went to ‘Jaws’ again
in the second week, I went with my friend Padraig Conlon and his sister, whose
name I can’t recall. Not Jennifer, she was too young. I was looking forward to
going, I wanted to enjoy the film and also enjoy their first experience of it. I
wanted to see how they jumped when the head came out of the boat.
But Mum wasn’t pleased.
“Where are you going?”
“Pictures.”
“To see what?”
“….”
“You saw it last week.
“I know. I want to see it
again.”
I went. But Mum wasn’t
pleased.
That’s the end of the story.
Except it isn’t, really. It’s the footnote that adds the seasoning.
Years later, Mum would, from time to time, reveal things about Dad as a young man. Nothing immense. Just things that would
pop up in random conversation. Valuable snippets though. Anything that gives us
a flavour of our parents as young people is a treasure in itself. Like the time
she told me that Dad sat up all night at the Boat House at the end of the Back
Avenue on the night before he got married. That’s good, isn’t it?
The relevant snippet concerns my dad’s penchant for going to see movies twice. It was revealed, many years after the fortnight in 1975 when Jaws arrived, that Dad had gone to see the African Queen in the Gaiety for five nights in a row in the week that it played there.
Five
nights.
That says something to me, though I don’t quite know what it is. It says something about the annoying traits of the father alarmingly starting to turn up in the son.
It says something about how
that mixture of annoyance, alarm, and inexplicable pride is part of the key to
the mystery of what Family is.
