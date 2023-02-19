EMP of Truth

If I were to have a superpower, I wouldn't be the kind of guy who would turn back time by flying around the earth multiple times really fast. Neither would I be the type of guy who would round up black-and-white stripe-shirted bad guys in a big net and drop them in the exercise yard of the prison around midnight.
I’d just be a guy with a
gizmo, and I would try to use it for good.
This gizmo would be a type
of EMP device. Yes, I know you know what an EMP device is, but there’s one guy
there at the back who looks a little baffled and too shy to ask. So, just
for you, sir, an explanation. An EMP device produces a pulse of energy that creates a powerful
electromagnetic field capable of short-circuiting electronic equipment.
Basically, I push my button and all the machines close to me shut down until I
press it again. There isn’t really anything like this in real life (I think)
but this is comic book stuff so bear with me. There’s a point.
What good would this EMP thingie do for me? I mean, what would I do with it?
That’s
easy.
I would stop the cars.
* * * *
This week, there are a lot
more bits and pieces arrayed around the little memorial at the side of the road. Candles
and holy pictures and flowers and such. This suggests to me that an anniversary
is drawing near. A year? Two years? If I think that,
it’s probably at least three.
* * * *
On Thursday, I was crossing
the street outside the police station, going across to the Mall. Halfway across, a
car sped in front of me, missing me by a couple of hair’s width. I stepped back
to give it a little more room. As the car rushed by, I got a glimpse of the
interior. There was a lady in there, early thirties perhaps, and she was on her
phone, the device held tight to her ear. In that briefest of moments, I could see
that she was furious, her face was livid, and she was shouting into the phone. I caught a
muffled hint of her raised voice as the door of her car rushed past my belt
buckle. Then she was gone. One thing is certain. She never knew I was there.
If I was that super hero guy
– the guy with the gizmo – I would have taken it out then and I would have
employed it. I think perhaps it’s in my watch, like Ben Murphy’s Gemini Man
from the 1970’s. I would push the winder on my watch and the EMP would do its
thing and every machine within a 100 metres radius would stop dead. Clocks
would stop, mobile phones would shut down and, yes, all the cars would stop. The
angry lady’s car would stop.
I would walk up to her and
tap lightly on her window. Thinking about it a little more now, I would
probably need a second power in my EMP watch. A little something that would
persuade people that I meant them no harm and that it was okay to interact with
me a bit. Otherwise this next bit would never work.
She looks at me through the
glass. Still furious but now also uncertain of what is going on, of why her car had
stopped, of who this shabby guy outside her window is and what he wants.
I push that second button on
my gizmo, the one that smooths everything over, and I ask her to get out and
come for a walk with me. It’s not far, I reassure her, and everything will be
all right.
We leave the car, it’s not
going anywhere until I press my button again, and we ignore all the people
standing around and wondering what the hell has happened to their phones. We
walk up the road, the one where the old tennis club used to be. Up to the end
and along the short path that leads through the hedge. Out onto the ring road,
right beside the pedestrian crossing. The flickering battery lights on the
footpath memorial are faint in the morning light but they still create an
effect.
I don’t need to say much. I
never knew the man that the flickering lights memorialise. I never even saw him
once, as far as I know. All I know is that he died at this pedestrian crossing
– one, maybe two, maybe three years ago. And I don’t know anything about the
circumstances of his passing and I’m not allocating any blame to him or to the person
that hit him. I couldn't. Besides, it’s not
like I’m without sin myself. We’ve all taken our eye of the road at some point or other.
So I’m not looking to judge anyone. The point I’m trying to make to her is a simple enough one.
That event, that moment, will have left a wide trail of loss and bereavement
and guilt and regret behind it. Maybe there wasn’t any lapse on anybody’s part in that
moment. Maybe there wasn’t.
But there was certainly a
lapse on this lady’s part, down the road at that crossing in front of the
police station. She was late, she was angry, she was having a terrible morning.
None of which would have mattered a single iota to her if she had hit me with her car.
Her anger, her lateness, her daily trials, all would be rendered irrelevant in
that split second. And me, I would be injured or dead or maybe something worse.
I don’t say any of this to her. I just show her the thoughtful, loving, sad memorial at the side of my
road and ask her to just… have a care. Think about what might happen. Just… have a care.
Then I push the little button
on my watch and the world returns to what it was before. Busy, rushing, not always
caring quite enough.
Just another day on the block for your
friendly neighbourhood EMP Man.
