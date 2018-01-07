Celebrations have included a bowl of Corn Flakes and de-icing the windscreen of the car, so it’s a complete social whirl here, as you might imagine.
I’m not inclined to get all philosophical about the anniversary. The blog is a low key thing these days, more for my own benefit than for anything else.
I do always appreciate the people who come and have a read and I’m always keen to re-emphasise that there is absolutely no obligation to do so. I fear most for those good people who drop in weekly. Do they now feel tied into some perceived requirement to turn up? If so, please don’t. Drop in now and again, when you’re passing, and that will be great. If my blog was somebody else’s I definitely wouldn’t read it every week so I don’t see why you should either.
But I do like to see you coming and always welcome the feedback.
Well. How to mark the ten year milestone?
I went back over my posts and picked out one that I liked from every year. I didn’t mull too hard over it because that might have kept me at it all day.
Here, then, is a link to a post from every year of the blog. For God’s sake, don’t go reading them all, that would be daft. But, if you have two minutes, you might click one and have a look, for old time’s sake. 2016 (the second last one) is my favourite of these, I think. 2015 proved the hardest to pick, nothing really stood out.
Here’s the posts. Thanks to everybody who dropped by over the last ten years. I’m quite proud of the 642 posts and the approximate half a million words I’ve amassed here.
A couple of them are actually quite good.
2008 - Goos-ey Goose-ey - One of my more mortifying true stories. People laughed, which was nice.
2009 - Eavesdropping on the Movies - Lots of posts were about memories from my younger days. This one caught something I like to remember.
2010 - A Shallow Grave for the Dice Man - About books and such. Things I like a lot.
2011 - Naked Ladies of my Youth - Not quite as provocative as it sounds.
2012 - Summer Holidays - If the blog has had minor preoccupations, I would say one of them has been that of being a Dad and being a Son.
2013 - Getting into Valentino's - I haven't blogged about my writing too much. I think this post has a good level of honesty in it.
2014 - What Charlie Haden's Song Means to Me - A general point turned into a rather personal memory.
2015 - Draw Rein, Draw Breath - Some thoughts on Yeat's Grave and what his headstone means.
2016 - Death Grips, A Night to Remember - My favourite post.
2017 - Maggie's Year - My first year in college will be remembered by me as 'Maggie's Year'.
Next week... who knows?
