A New Year, Sliced Very Thin

In our family, when required, we tend to drop little hints about what we might like as presents. Nothing binding or pressure-inducing. In fact, it’s intended to reduce the pressure of moments such as the recently passed festive season. To save a little running blindly around the shops. There is always room for a little surprise or two but our hints to each other tend to grease the wheel a little and that is no bad thing.
Late last year, the odd little hints I dropped to my sons and to
my lovely wife all worked out well. I like the hints to be odd (well I would,
wouldn’t I?). It adds a little grist to that already greased wheel.
For my elder son, I hinted at some kind of tool to sharpen
my kitchen knives. To my shame, I have no device to sharpen my kitchen knives
and, as a result, they are a disgrace to humanity. Bearing little resemblance
to cutting and slicing implements, they are more like plates of metal that I
press onto meat and vegetables in the hope that it will somehow separate them into smaller pieces.
My present, therefore, was a nifty little device with three grooves which you run your
knives through and from which they come out keener and altogether more worthy of the title
‘knife.’ But my Eldest went further, generous soul that he is. He bought me a
whole new set of knives. Korean and deadly, they were among the sexist presents
I ever received. In receiving them, I demanded the completion of a ritualistic transaction
that is pure superstition. Something I have no belief at all in. But still, I
wanted it done. The reason for this is fairly simple. If my mother were still
alive, she would have absolutely demanded that it be done. Like hats on the bed
or new shoes on the table, it is a superstitious observation that has no place
in a modern household… except it does.
So what was it, this transaction?
In addition ot the gift, I requested that John also
produce a coin and give it to me along with the knives. This coin was then
promptly returned to him and so the superstition was allayed. The old and obviously
dubious wisdom is that a new knife, given as a gift, could potentially slice through the friendship
between the given and the receiver. A proffered coin, once returned to the giver,
made the knives into a purchase rather than a gift and this removed the danger
of any cut ties. Pure bullshit, obviously, but kind of cool and old fashioned
as well. An acknowledgement of our past and of the good people who inhabited
it.
I love my new knives. Their ability to cut things is beyond
compare and I particularly love giving each one a little extra run through my
new sharpener before each use, rather like Anthony the Butcher does in his shop down the town.
One of Patricia’s little presents probably doesn’t qualify as
a hint at all. The only real hint was my undeniable incompetence at using the
version I had before I got this new one. The present? A left handed can opener. I
am very left-handed and although I am well-conditioned to operate in this right-handed
world of ours, some things have always been awkward. That’s not quite right.
Nothing ever really felt awkward until I was shown a left handed version of the
same thing. Then, the ease at which I could use the new version showed my how
literally ‘cack-handed’ I was with the right handed version. Recently, my
grappling with a regular tin opener over the sink (to avoid unseemly spatter and spillage)
was a clear indication of what I needed for Christmas. I used to have one of these
gadgets before, in London times, but I lost it somewhere along the way. It used to provide two particular
delights to me. First, and rather obviously, it would make it easy for me to
open a tin but secondly, and less obviously, it would bring me pleasure when I
handed it to someone in my kitchen and asked them to open a tin for me. Their confusion
and ineptitude with the left handed device always made me feel better about
myself. As a side note, I also got a pair of left handed scissors. These do not seem significantly better or worse than the regular versions. Perhaps an inevitable
level of ambidextrousness had crept into my life in this regard.
My younger son would be the first to suggest that my present
hint was a little inexpensive but, no matter, if is very much what I wanted and
I have it now and it means more to me than you might immediately imagine. The
present was a copy of the December 16th, 2024, edition of the New
Yorker magazine. My younger son lives and works in Brooklyn now, on a graduate
visa, and he was home for a few days at Christmas. This is what I wanted and
this, among other things, is what he brought. To me, it’s a lovely little
treasure. On the cover, a portly red figure, trimmed with white fur is carrying
his heavy red sack up the steps of a subway station. A tall New York building towers
over the exit at the top of the steps. The image, by Eric Drooker, is called ‘A
Seasonal Delivery’ and it has a lovely retro fifties feel to it. The magazine
itself is surprisingly small and lightweight. Oddly, the contents excite me
less than the item itself. It is a piece of New York, from the streets of New
York, and my younger son went there and brought it back for me. It will grace
my desk for a long time, I think.
I hope the New Year is kind to us all, insofar as humanly possible,
and I wish you all a really happy one.
No comments:
Post a Comment