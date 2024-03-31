The Year When Easter Falls on a Sunday

This year is one of those extraordinary years when Easter falls on a Sunday. For that reason, I thought I would-
Wait.
Stop.
What am I thinking?
Easter always falls on a Sunday.
Well. There
goes this week’s blog post…
* * * *
I’m kidding
of course. Just pulling your leg gently this Easter morn. Except in a tiny way,
I’m not. In thinking about what I might write for this week’s post, it
momentarily occurred to me how Easter would be on a Sunday this year and that I
should somehow reflect that. It was the splitest of split seconds but it’s
still indictive of something, I reckon.
It kind of confirms
that Easter has largely been lost to me, as a certain type of thing.
I’ve
written about it before in these pages. How Easter was a big deal when I was
small. And I don’t just mean chocolate eggs and treats, although that was
definitely a thing. I mean the religious stuff, last supper, scourging, denial,
crucifixion, large stones, resurrection, all that gear. As an altar boy and as
a child in a good Christian family, all the rites were observed and attended.
The weekend played out almost as if the iconic events of the season were playing
out in real time. They occurred in a “It’s nearly midnight, Jesus will be
waking up soon,” kind of a way.
These days,
because I’m not into that anymore, and also, I guess because the kids are grown
up and gone, Easter is a sort of a ‘Spring Long Weekend’ of forest walks and
clocks-going-forward and mint sauce. But something lingers from the early
years. Some feeling for the places of the world out there, where all the rites are still being
enacted just as they always were.
Here in my home, I tend
towards the more solemn music on the radio. I veer onto the old biblical epics
on afternoon telly, where the Roman soldiers all had American accents and where
John the Baptist was clearly Robert Ryan in a stick-on beard.
It’s not a
wish to go back to the old ways. It’s not a probing of the space where the
children used to reside. At least I don’t think it is. It’s just that we can’t
really unlearn what we previously learned. We can grow to see what we believe is
the truth and the fiction of it all, but the muscle-memory continues to tug at
whatever passes for our souls these days.
Easter falls
on a Sunday this year. Go figure. Let’s mark it as best we can. A walk by the
lake, a hint of lamb from the grill, a small dark chocolate M&S egg.
We haven’t
lost anything.
It just
feels that way sometimes.
Happy
Easter!
