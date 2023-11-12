Gold Dust Memories

Blogging. I
think about it from time to time. I ask myself little questions. Why am I still
doing it? Is it in any way worthwhile? What on earth is it?
One thing’s
for sure. It’s an outdated thing, these days. A curious habit of the past, like snuff
or that Nimble Bread Advert with the balloon. It’s almost a byword for obsolescence and irrelevance,
a taunt to throw at someone, the worst kind of folly. A white elephant, an
albatross around the neck, the laughable ego-trip of the fool who has failed to
move with the times. You get the picture.
Granted. Granted.
Yet, here I am, year in and year out, setting down my words in my blog, eating
my Nimble, staring at my snuff box.
Truth to tell,
it’s a moot point, a zero-sum game. I’ve made peace with it all ages ago. The
outdatedness, the irrelevance – who cares? Certainly not me. For me, it’s a
wall to spray paint on. A chalkboard to scribble on, an Etch a Sketch that I can
shake up every Saturday and scratch something different (but not too different) on. Sometimes I play a game with myself, imagining that I’m writing my little
pieces for some corner of a fall-out tabloid section of some national newspaper.
My public awaits and my deadline looms. But, of course, in reality, there is no
deadline except the one I impose on myself, and my public is a handful of loyal
supportive friends who drop by much more often than they really should.
Again, and
not to sound heartless, I don’t care all that much. Not anymore anyway. If I
did care once, it was all pointless caring anyway. I have lots of analogies for
the blog. Some days it’s like a stamp collection. I enjoy finding tiny things
to press between its pages, but I don’t need to be waving it around for the world
to see. Also, a percentage of my pleasure in it is occasionally looking back
over the pages I’ve amassed and the little stamps of memory and experience I
have garnered in there. It’s become a more inward-looking thing than the
outward-reaching thing it may have started out wishing to be. It’s all good.
In moments
of heightened reverie, I might envisage some errant grand nephew finding the
pages on some barely working device in some dusty attic and, rather like an uncovered
View Master toy, he might peer into it and marvel at the odd 3D effect that
such an ancient thing could achieve. Maybe said errant grand nephew might be
marginally pleased to see such a fleshed-out record of the musings of long dead
grand-uncle Ken, who was clearly a bit of a gobshite. Maybe he will know a little
more about me than the carved lines in the gravestone up in the new cemetery.
Yes, folks, in happier times, I can think like that. Go shoot me.
Regular
readers will know that there’s often a specific point at the end of these
weekly musings. Some event from the week gone by that sparked the current
diatribe. This week is no exception. Something happened. Well, two things
happened in fact, and they seem connected. Here’s the first.
Karin, one
of the kind regular visitors to the online page, found some value in last weeks’
post, going so far as to say it might be her favourite. This pleased me and
surprised me in equal measure. It was just another post, wasn’t it? Therein lay
a small realisation. The 'connection'. That was the thing. Something I had dredged up
from my own week and from my own feelings had actually connected with somebody in
another place, in another set of experiences. To make a connection like that
with one’s rather aimless scribblings, with one’s Nimble, with one’s snuff…
well, that’s quite something isn’t it?
The second thing that’s happened is that my Brother-in-Law, John has recently started to set down in writing some memories from his childhood and, generously, he has been sharing these with his family. I have been lucky enough to see these. Coming as he does from an extremely close-knit family, who lost both their parents at a very young age, and who saw each other through their childhoods and teenage years as siblings, these new recorded memories are really something very special indeed.
The memories that John has set down to date are neither earth-shattering nor spectacular. Regardless of that, they are, in my view, complete and utter gold dust. A long-departed parent, previously confined to a glass-framed photo on a mantle, springs out in Technicolor from John's pages, as the loving nurturing Mother of John’s memory. For me at least, Maeve O’Reilly seems to come up out of these writings and thefamiliar photographs of her seem somehow more rounded and three dimensional as a result. Remarkably, there is no huge level of detail within these new writings to help achieve this. It is simply the evoking of her, in a true memory, in words, that seems to breathe new life into her story, into who she really was.
The value I
see in John’s act of setting his memories down has made me think about what I
do here myself every week. My own stuff may not have the same importance but am I too adding
at least a little depth to things that would otherwise be flatter? The fact
that Karin found something to realate to in last week’s post, coupled with my own
reaction to John’s writing, leads me to think that perhaps that there is some
value here, in these many hundreds of thousands of simple words.
So that's it. Both these little events seem to have re-affirmed that there is some value in what I do within the walls of this blog every week. Firstly, there is those rare and wonderful connections, through common feelings and experience, that it can very occasionally evoke. That is a gemstone of a thing and something to be cherished.
Secondly, to see someone else evoke their memories and emotions, as
I try to do, and to feel their work has had on me. Do I manage to do that
too, from time to time? Do I spark a ’something’ in others like John’s writing
has sparked a ‘something’ in me? I’m not sure. But I think that, sometimes, maybe
I do.
So that’s
reason enough, isn’t it? To keep sitting here and wondering at how the words
appear magically on the screen when I don’t really know where any of the keys on the
keyboard are. Old habits, I guess.
An old, unfashionable,
outdated habit… but maybe one worth holding on to for a while longer.
1 comment:
Certainly a habit worth persisting in, Ken - from the perspective of the reader, each one of your blogs gives an insight into another life, another world. Certainly, from my perspective, it makes my world bigger because it shows me experience outside of myself, a life I would never have experienced, and always reminds me that I should stop neglecting my own blog, which gets updated ridiculously sporadically
