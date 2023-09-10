Saturday Evening

But it’s now (checks the clock)
nine sixteen in the evening and I haven’t written a goddamned thing beyond the
words ‘goddamn thing.’ Even worse, I don’t really know what to write about. I
have several things in mind but that’s always my worst case scenario. Have one
thing or have nothing, both of these options seem to work okay for me. But don’t
put alternatives in my head. I never know where to start with that stuff.
I sense this week’s post
will just be one of those occasional stream of consciousness ones (I always
find it hard to spell consciousness, do you?). I reckon you should bail out
now and cut your losses. You’re not going to learn anything new or exciting
with this week’s post. You’re not going to laugh or cry. You may fart but that’s
nobody’s business but your own and will certainly be no fault of mine. You’re
on your own with that.
I bought a bottle of Fever
Tree Soda and Mexican Lime in Tesco early, and some lemons, and I figured I
would tip that stuff and some of the Absolute Vodka that a kind soul (Steve) gave me
for my birthday, into a wine glass and, you know, chuck in some ice and swirl it around and see how I might get on with that. So, yeah… this is how I’m getting on with
that.
Although I couldn’t ever tell you
where half the letter keys are located on my keyboard, my fingers sail over them
and almost unerringly pick out the words. I don’t know how I do that, it’s one
of life’s little mysteries, like bad fortune and obsolescence.
Patricia is watching the US
Open Women’s Tennis Final on the telly in the front room. We added on Sky Sports to our package solely to see it and you have to give them a month’s notice to cancel it again.
So I phoned today to do that, knowing that nothing in the world would possibly divert
me from cancelling. But they are shut on Saturdays so that pretty much
diverted me. Monday morning though… their ass will be mine.
Trish loves tennis and I
like it too. I’ve been watching it most of my life and I can get pretty well
involved in a match on the telly. I can’t warm to Sabalenka though, who is
playing Gauff in the final. When she smiles off court, that kind of wins me
over a little. She seems real then. But, on court, and I know this is awful,
she reminds me of the (edited on Sunday morning). Can I say that? Can I really
say that? This fever tree is nice, though.
The cat was sitting in the
rectangular flower pot at the front door this morning. She fairly filled it up
and overflowed out the sides. It turned out there was a tiny field mouse hiding under the
pot and Puddy was carrying out a none-too-subtle stakeout on it. Trish distracted
the cat with a bag of Tuna Dreamies while I lifted the pot up and encouraged
one rather shellshocked rodent to take a swift hike.
After that I walked to the
library and found that book by Tarantino where he talks about old movies and stuff.
I’ll have me a bit of that later on.
In more general terms, I
find myself generally distracted and troubled by how life has the potential to
turn to complete shit from any given moment to the next. My life is lovely and
has been for a long time and hopefully will be for a long time more but, fuck me, life
in general really can turn on a dime when it takes a mind to. I saw that happen
recently to some particularly good people who I’m very fond of and I don’t mind
telling you it knocked me back a ways. Life can jump up and headbutt you when
you least expect it. But I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know. There’s
no answer to it and it’s no good worrying too much over it. You’ve just got to
reap the most you can from the good times and hope that your little harvest provides
some kind of a cushion for when the rotten times land.
I wonder if there’s any of
that fever tree left.
I hear cheers from the telly
so Coco and (edited on Sunday morning) must be going fairly hard at it.
I think I’ll retire up there and see how they’re getting on.
It’s Saturday evening, and the
windows are open and the dishes are done and the cat is down the back garden staring
at a bush and wondering where the hell that fucking mouse went. I’ll bid you a
good Saturday evening, rather like the one I’m having myself. Although I guess
it’s Sunday morning when you’re reading this so you’ll just have to save my
good wishes up and apply them next week when they will doubtless become appropriate
again.
Chocolate. I wonder if there’s any chocolate in this house. I bet there is.
I wonder where.
