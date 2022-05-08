Learning to Go Away Again

So thank heavens for lovely nieces and nephews, who see the
romance and the fun in tripping off to somewhere sunny and bright to be firmly
wed to the love of their lives. Thank heavens for the magnetic invite, long
stuck to the fridge door, promising that all this stasis would end someday and
there would be travel – there would be ‘going away’ once again.
Yes, folks, we’re just back from a week in Nerja, where
Keara married her lovely fella David, and where the sunlight and the
festivities just kept on coming. Where you could hardly trapse down a little
alleyway without encountering a family member or a new-found friend along the
way.
I won’t dwell on the wedding here except to say that it was
wonderful – thank you – and that it gave me a first opportunity to explore my new
permanent role at family weddings. That of the elderly relative. Of course, I’m
not old. I know that. But I am of that age that seemed old when we were all
getting married back in our twenties. The fifty-going-on-sixty-something uncle
who is reasonably good fun but who you might not want to get stuck in an overly
long conversation with. The dude who occasionally limps up to demonstrate some
outmoded form of dancing to some upbeat rap tune. The guy who is allowed to
sneak away and sit outside and watch the stars gently appear over the olive
trees on the hills and reflect on how darned lucky he is to be there. That role.
I thought I did it pretty well. Just the right balance of mischief and boring.
Nerja is interesting. It is a place for tourists to come and
be gently accommodated. It is beautifully appointed with the azure sea in full
display and the picturesque hills in striking backdrop. Everything is to hand. Nothing
is prohibitively too far away. It is a good place to takes one’s ease for just a
little while. King Alfonso
XII visited in 1885 and allegedly called the view from the Mirador, ‘The
Balcony of Europe’ and the name stuck. The Balcón
de Europa, is the centrepiece of the town and there is
always something happening out there on the promontory.
I liked Nerja, the prettiness and the convenience of it. As with everywhere I go, I am always looking for a glimpse behind the scenes of the coffee shops and ice cream parlours, the hotels and apartments and bars and leather shops. One easy glimpse was found in the church right at the centre of town. Clearly genuine and very old, it afforded a cool and a quiet place to retreat to, as well as a taste of a religious culture which is not dissimilar to our own Christian one. Except, perhaps, that the statues of the saints are more ornate and perhaps a little more belligerent. Better armed with swords and looking much more inclined to use them. The faces on the statues seem more Spanish too. I guess we tend to see ourselves in the things we chose to venerate. With fifteen minutes to kill, I watched parents and children prepare for their First Communion, reading their handwritten prayers, singing a song that involved some intricate clapping, while mothers tried to keep them in check and muscular fathers shrugged helplessly at each other.
In my quest to see the ‘Real
Nerja’ behind the tiled and painted frontage, I was not disappointed by peering
over the parapet on the roof of the hotel and seeing how much of the impressive
central area has been constructed in front of much more humble little houses, which
were only part demolished to make room for the new development. Thus, little ‘part-houses’
still nestle in behind the new walls. Frontage pulled away to make room but
little back kitchens, tiles and counters and windows still remaining.
Another thing I loved about
Nerja was how it ended. You didn’t have to walk very far along the beachfront
before coming to a dried-up watercourse with a little wooden bridge over it and
there, obviously by some strong local ordnance, the development all stopped.
The hotels and forecourts and pools and pool chairs and German towels all
ceased abruptly, leaving only the shorefront as it doubtless was before we
tourists arrived. The brightly paved terrace becomes a dust path and the land
is undeveloped run-down single storey residences which look more like makeshift
sheds than houses. I loved the illusion of being out of the tourist zone, if
only for a brief time. I don’t think I’m alone in being very happy to be cossetted
and cotton-wool-wrapped and fed and watered for a short time but, before long,
starting to crave some measure of authenticity, even if that itself is only a slightly more
convincing illusion.
Yeah, get me, the rugged
travelled who never ventures more than twenty minutes from his saltwater pool.
Ah well, we only do what we can do.
And, by the way, the
character in the photo is Teddy Beag (Small Teddy) who has travelled the
world with us since 1990 and who has been everywhere. He was glad to feel the
sand between his toes again.
So thank heavens for family weddings off in the sun for all
kinds of reasons. One of them being that it’s awakened us, once again, to the possibilities
and pleasures of going away.
Boldly going where we used to go before.
