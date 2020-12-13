Stepping Out Before the Rain Has Stopped

(Photo by Patricia Wilden)
We’ve all done it.
You’re on
the High Street and it starts to rain. Strike that, it starts to pour. You find
a shop door to stand into and you shelter there. You wait and watch the rain
pummel down onto the pavement. From your place of cover, you watch all the other
people either dashing for their own shelter or continuing to brave the deluge regardless. After
a while you get bored and you check out the merchandise in the shop window. Any
bargains? Any oddities? That also gets boring quickly so you start to scan the
skies for signs that the shower will pass. There’s a bright streak up there, in
the west. All should be better soon. The rain eases. Then people start emerging
from adjoining shop doors where they have also been sheltering. With newspapers
over their heads, they hurry onwards late for their appointments. You twitch a
bit. You’ve been in here for too long now. Time is ticking away.
It’s time
to go now. It’s time to go.
To hell
with it. You go.
You dash
out into the world again and it’s better, it’s far better than it was when you
first ran from it but here’s the thing…
The rain is
not over.
Not yet.
You march
along. The sky is brightening, and it feels like it might yet become quite a nice
day. But there’s no avoiding the obvious. It’s still raining hard and you are
getting wet. You are getting just as wet as you would have been if you’d never
stood in out of the rain in the first place. All your good sheltering work has
been for nothing because you are now as wet as you could be.
Five
minutes later and the rain suddenly stops. The sun bursts out. Wiser people who
hung in their doorways for that crucial extra few moments now emerge, businesslike
and dry.
You carry
on. You squelch and the papers under your arm are soggy and falling apart. The
rain got you in the end. You jumped too fast.
Yes, folks, you guessed it. It’s ‘Tortured Metaphor’ week again. Don’t they come around faster and faster as the years go on? It’s spooky really. And you’ll see where I’m going with all this rain palaver. We’ve known each other long enough at this stage. We know all our little ways. There are few surprises to be had. Let me spell it out for you though. Mostly because I’m not up to my word-count yet and I have nowhere left to go. Hell, I’ve even done the weather.
There’s a
feeling that the rain is almost over, isn’t there? Christmas is coming, it
feels like Christmas, doesn’t it? We can get together, as Bruce Willis said in
that Christmas movie, and have a few laughs. We can forget about our troubles
and be like we were. After all it’s the Holiday Season and the rain is nearly
done.
But it
isn’t done yet, is it?
If we all
run out in the last remains of the shower and dance around, as we long to do,
we may end up just as wet as if we stood out there all of that time. And we
didn’t stand out there. We sheltered and sheltered until every item in that
bloody shop window was known to us inside and out and we could recite them all by
rote. Still, we stayed and stayed. We did good.
Are we
really going to get drenched now and, in drenching ourselves, drench the people
closest to us too?
There’s a
definite light now, in the western sky. Can you see it? You must, It’s right
there.
But it’s
going to be a little while yet before it gets here. Before the rain truly
stops.
So, hold on. Don’t get yourself soaked right at the end. That would be quite the shame.
Particularly
now when a brighter day is so near.
No comments:
Post a comment