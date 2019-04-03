Bum, Belly, and Me

Going out to have some fun
And what you get is what you see
This show is going to run and run
My bum, my belly, and me.
Going out to paint the town
And if you find you don’t agree
The three of us will track you down
My bum, my belly, and me.
Life is very short and there’s no time
For belly-bum fighting my friend
I have always thought that it's a crime,
So I will tell you once again.
Going out to live it up
And what will be will tend to be
We’ll all drink deep of life’s sweet cup
My bum, my belly, and me.
