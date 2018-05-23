Thunder over Battersea
Despite the evening sunshine.
Here we go again.
Cat still snoozing, doesn’t know
What’s going to come down hard.
Drag the cushions from the chairs.
Leave the glass door open
To hear the first drops as they smash
On to the dusty yard.
Storm in the city.
City in the storm
Safe but still in danger
Chilly but still warm
Light is green and grey and blue
Cloud is closing in.
Here we go again.
Cat gone behind the couch
Nervous. Standing guard.
Drag the blanket from the bed.
Hold your eyes wide open.
See the lightning as it walks.
Smell the ozone charred.
Thunder in the city.
Lightning in the sky
Safe but still in dangerLiving but may die
