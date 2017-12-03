A Slight Embarrassment

In a few weeks, it will be ten years since I started writing on this blog. I think I might celebrate by having a crisis of confidence in the whole business. How does that sound? Good, eh?
I can see the signs. Round about now is the time of the week when I sit down and bang out my first draft of the next blog post. A thousand words or so, on something that has occupied my mind in some shape or form through the previous week. That’s the brief. Easy-peasy. There’s inevitably some block of modelling clay in my head already and I just need to throw a little shape on it. And the actual writing of it tends to do most of the heavy lifting in that regard.
But this week, I’m looking around for excuses not to write anything. I have some good ones too. I’ve covered some miles this week and I’m tired and my eyes feel strained. I’m a bit achy too, I could just stretch out on the couch like that American guy on the adverts. Also, what the hell do I write about?
I could write about the Castlebar Musical and Dramatic Society production of ‘White Christmas’, which was lovely, but it will be finished its run by the time this goes up, nobody will read it, and I’m bound to leave somebody out of the blog who would deserve a mention so, yeah, probably best not.
I could write about ‘Let The Right One In’, which Sam and me saw at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin last night. A fabulous production. Go and see it, if you can. I actually jumped at one point and I never jump at anything.
So, yes, there’s things I could write about. There always is. It’s just I don’t really want to. I could do anything with my little bit of free time. I could take a walk around the lake. I could watch something stupid on Netflix. Why write another blog?
Why write yet another blog post?
Well, Ken, there are a number of good reasons. Because you enjoy it. Because you feel better after you’ve done it. Because it helps keep your ‘writing muscle’ trim and exercised. Because, damn it, it’s just a thing you do.
So why don’t you want to do it?
When I look back over what I’ve already typed here, I think I see at least part of the answer lying half-buried in the text. ‘Nobody will read it,’ I said. That’s kind of a ‘thing’ isn’t it? The fact that nobody will read it. Go on, admit it.
Okay, it’s kind of a ‘thing’. Nobody’s read the stuff for quite a while, several years in fact. I know this. And, just to qualify the statement a bit, I know you’re there, right now, reading it and, Lord knows I appreciate that. Thanks for stopping by. When I say ‘nobody’, I really mean to say ‘not many at all’. You are a member of an elite group that contains ‘not many at all’. I’m sorry that I don’t have a badge for you or anything.
I bleat on about it. One day, not too long ago, Social Media discovered that we would accept, almost without question, having the stuff we see filtered through to us. I’d say the powers-that-be were delighted at how easily we gave up the right to see everything and anything. Maybe we shouldn’t have lain down so easily but we did and there ain’t no going back from it. So Social Media now invariably directs our eyesight to the great and the good, to the lowest common denominator, to the loud and the colourful. In fairness, they believe these are the things we want and need to see and they are only serving us well by cutting out much of the background noise. In further fairness, if they didn’t, it would be a noisy place. If we saw every lunch photo and every lost hamster plea, we would be mired in the mundane and the everyday and we wouldn’t see the big picture, the overview, the summary, the précis, the… truth. They mean well, these Guardians of the Social Media Galaxy or at least we must comfort ourselves that we believe they do.
The point is, a blog post like this one, with its funny little website link and its tacit implication of built-in mundanity, is what that bad cop in Blade Runner would have called ‘Little People’. To show it around too much would be to add to the white noise that clutters the 'message', the perceived truth. Best not do it. Give it a limited release, like some wacky home made movie. Keep things tight.
This is more an elegy than a complaint. I long to see everything much more than I long for everything to see me. I wonder which of my friends has just shared some meaningful thought or experience that I will never see, just because some committee who neither of us knows, has decided that it doesn’t fit the algorithm. Back in the day, not too many days ago, when I was allowed to see everything that my friends said, I managed okay. I had my own little filter and it seemed to work just fine. I also had the comfort of knowing that the truth I was distilling from the information I received was my own truth, pure and cold and clear. Not some dubious liquid that had already been pissed through several kidneys.
So, when I write my blog post now, it is mostly for my own benefit.
I don’t need readers. I’ve proved that already. I’ve done this for years on the back of a handful of nods and smiles and I’ve enjoyed it. The problem is not a need to be seen. The problem is quite a new one, actually. I don’t think, I’ve mentioned it before. Although I know that not very many people are seeing what I do, there is always the sneaking feeling that they are actually seeing it. That everybody is seeing it and they are just looking the other way.
This brings the new feeling. The not-very-nice one.
A growing, gnawing, sense of embarrassment.
It’s like having a simple trick, a coin-vanishing move, and it’s great and cool the first time you do it and even the second and third time. But you keep doing it and doing it. And people smile and nod politely, ‘Yes, I’ve seen that, it’s good.’ And still you keep doing it and doing it. And now, you’re not sure, but you start to feel like people are saying, ‘Shit, here he comes again with his fucking coin trick. Where do I look? What the hell am I suppose to say to him this time?’
I can write and write for ever and I love to do it. I would actively hate it if there was anyone out there who felt they had to read what I write. It would be as bad as someone feeling they had to reply to every damn tweet I ever sent. I love the idea of someone happening past my scribblings now and again and perhaps seeing something they liked. That is my dream. I don’t dream of the ‘constant reader’. I’m not really ‘constant reader’ material because I am stylistically quite unwavering and I tend to mine the same little quarries over and over (‘quod erat…’ etc.).
I could quit but that’s actually something I find very hard to do. I always struggle to give up on anything. I wear shoes until they fall off my feet. I use an ancient iPod and I won’t stop until it does. I don’t really ever give up. Somewhere in my mind is a loop that says to give up is to fail.
So when I do finally stop doing this, whenever that is, fear not. It won’t be because Twitter wouldn’t share my posts or because Joe Blogs (ha, ‘Joe Blogs’) didn’t come to read my musings any more. It will be because I finally came to fully believe the subtext, the niggling voice in my head telling me its own truth. That I had far-outstayed my usefulness. That I had become a slight embarrassment.
A big embarrassment, I think I could handle. That actually sounds pretty okay to me.
But a slight embarrassment might just be too much to bear.
One of the reasons I read your blog (and not always, I admit -- still haven't read the last one -- maybe when I finish this -- is because you write it for the little people. Because you write it for ME. And I feel like when I mention it, or 'like' the link surreptitiously posted in a comment so I can find it, you will know that I did and feel good because of it. When I read, say, a Wikipedia article, there is a degree of anonymity (which is probably a good idea some of the time) that deadens the experience for me. I hate my social media feed being monitored for me and the horrible suggestions of things I might like (they seem to get worse daily). I want to be able to click a list and see every single post by certain people and none from others but even with their lists, it still doesn't work out that way. When I read the word algorithm in your blog an audible 'grrr' emerged from my throat. I've been playing a lot on flickr where they have a feature called Explore that selects 500 photos from the daily onslaught of thousands (maybe millions, I'm not sure) according to an algorithm of 'interestingness' which. they do not explain, though others have studied the 'science' of it. Then after your photo shows up there and you ride the high for a day, they go back with a hu-mon and delete all of the photos of dolls, cars, buses, things with borders, etc. because it is not what they want the world to see as representing their site. Now I am one of the thousands of people who play there photographing dolls, legos, buses, etc. so I am royally pissed when they do that. It's the same on facebook. I want to read my friends posts because they have similar interests. All of them. All the posts, I mean. I don't want to find myself later reading from their page hundreds of posts that never made it to my feed. Posts I might have commented on when it was timely to do so. It seems an easy thing to let us choose for ourselves. I guess it isn't where the money is. Don't stop blogging.
Giving up. I've been thinking about it. A while back (we're talking years) I was in a band and then eventually I wasn't and I got to thinking about quitting being a musician.
I did, for a while, until I started making music on my computer and suddenly I was a musician again. I started getting into writing and that went okay for a while; Some of it even ended up on the radio. Then I thought I would quit that too and I did. I started playing music again. Giving up was proving to be either very difficult or not worth it.
Anyway, I've been playing guitar again for a while now, loving it more than ever. No bugger listens to it but it's like therapy for me so it's not going anywhere.
Okay so I had this acoustic guitar forever, a bowlback Ovation which could plug into an amp. Me and that guitar have seen a lot of action. Some years ago the headstock got cracked and I thought, 'that's it. Time to give up on it.'
But after I saw it without its strings, collecting dust in the garage, I couldn't do it. I got the money together and got it fixed. It was with me for another 5 years at least after that. We were inseperable. Or so I thought. I recently bought a new, classical guitar, with nylon strings and started getting into fingerstyle guitar. I loved playing it so much that my old faithful Ovation seemed stubborn as a mule to play in comparison. I never thought I would give up on that ol' axe but I just sold it recently to someone who'll get more out of it.
What is my point? I'm not sure. Sometimes giving things up is a good idea? No I don't think it's that. With the money I got for the guitar I sold I bought... an electric guitar!
I guess me and you don't know know when to quit. So let's not eh?
Hi Carrie. That's very nice and you're right, of course, I do try to write it for you. (I wouldn't bother with last week's. Onward, ever onward.) x
Marc: I like this. Let's keep doing what we do. Sure, what else would we be doing? ;)
