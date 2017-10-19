Flash me all of your photos
Feed me all of your news
You can do it all day,
I won’t see them anyway
I got the Facebook Algorithm Blues.
I got a good selfie this morning
My chin was shoved high in the air
Put it up on FB
But sadly for me
The world didn’t see it or care
One day my black cat just went missing
Went to my computer to say
But no one logged on,
The damn cat is still gone
And the mice are still firmly at play.
Flash me all of your photos
Feed me all of your news
You can do it all day,
I won’t see them anyway
I got the Facebook Algorithm Blues.
An earthquake hit hard down on my street
I put up a warning online
But folk didn’t look
As the houses all shook
It turns out everybody was fine.
I told my baby I loved her
Put it right there in a post
The very next day,
I just took it away
It had been seen by two people at most.
Flash me all of your photos
Feed me all of your news
You can do it all day,
I won’t see them anyway
I got the Facebook Algorithm Blues.
